Terengganu MB meets PM on boosting rural economy

Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the agenda of strengthening the economy of the rural communities was among the topics discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a meeting in Putrajaya. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 12 — Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the agenda of strengthening the economy of the rural communities was among the topics discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a meeting in Putrajaya, on Friday.

Regarding the one-hour meeting as positive, Ahmad Samsuri said he received Dr Mahathir’s views on measures to strengthen the economy of communities especially those staying in the rural areas which required a leap in the action of the federal and state governments.

‘’In the case of Terengganu, it has received petroleum royalty since 1974, but there are not much changes of the societal structure especially in terms of data on poverty and others. The changes are rather sluggish and not as it should, after having received the oil revenue for so long.

‘’So, it was among the items which I discussed with the prime minister to obtain his views as he has vast experience in boosting the lives of communities. The state government will scrutinise his views and determine what can be implemented,’’ he told reporters here today.

He said this after launching the (Review) 2050 Terengganu State Structure Plan Draft Examination Report Public Participation and Publicity Programme (Review2050TSSP) at Wisma Darul Iman here.

Earlier, through his Facebook, Ahmad Samsuri said among the issues discussed in the meeting was the direction of investment of outside investments to Terengganu, the 11th Malaysia Plan, petroleum royalty and the balance of loan by the federal government for the East Coast Highway Project 2.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said, other than the feedback of the public, Review2050TSSP would also involve stake holders such as the owners of the East Coast Rail Link and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd projects.

“In addition, the policies and philosophy of the state government through the Terengganu Sejahtera Master Plan will also take into account in ensuring the structure plan is in keeping with what is needed by the state government,’’ he said.

The Review2050TSSP would be exhibited from May 1 until June 1 for checking and feedback from all the strata of society.

Views could be forwarded to PLANMalaysia (Town and Country Planning Department) Terengganu by personally submitting the view forms provided or via post.

The Review2050TSSP outlined various targets for the development of Terengganu including ensuring more balanced plannings between the districts in the state. — Bernama