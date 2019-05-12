Saifuddin: Sandakan by-election victory boost for Pakatan components

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah described the Pakatan Harapan victory in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election yesterday as a boost to the party spirit — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, May 12 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election yesterday was described as a boost to the party spirit after losing three consecutive by-elections.

PH Secretariat head Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who thanked all Sandakan voters, however, said the success should not be taken as absolute proof of PH’s strength, we need to keep on working hard.

“We are grateful for this victory as it gives a boost to the components in PH. It’s important but we have to work harder and do not assume that everything is OK,” he told reporters after presenting aid contributions to the Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency here, today.

At the event, Saifuddin handed over RM50,000 to 14 recipients including the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), school for special needs children and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from around the Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency.

Saifuddin, who is also Foreign Minister said the advice not to take for granted the Sandakan by-election victory was also a reminder from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, the DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee defended the seat, previously held by her late father, Datuk Stephen Wong, after defeating four other candidates with a majority of 11,521 votes, leaving behind her closest challenger Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) who only obtained 4,491 votes.

In another development, Saifuddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Indera Mahkota, said he would introduce the Indera Mahkota Futures initiative involving robotics, artificial intelligence and information technology.

In this regard, he welcomed the younger generation of Indera Mahkota under the age of 30 to attend the Indera Mahkota Parliamentary Constituency Delegates Meeting on May 18 or contact 09-5750655. — Bernama