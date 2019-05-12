Police: Event planner found stabbed to death in Ampang Jaya

A 33-year-old event planner was found dead with stab wounds on his chest and abdomen in a condominium at Jalan Ukay Bistari, Ukay Perdana, Ampang early today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — A 33-year-old event planner was found dead with stab wounds on his chest and abdomen in a condominium at Jalan Ukay Bistari, Ukay Perdana, Ampang early today.

Ampang Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan said a friend who found the man lying supine in a pool of blood at about 1am, lodged a police report on the incident.

“The friend claimed that the victim was unconscious when he was found,” he said in a statement here today.

Police are now investigating the case with the help of K9 team and forensic pathologists from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (UKMMC) but so far, no arrests have been made, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama