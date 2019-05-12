Pakatan’s win in Sandakan proves speculators wrong, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Pakatan Harapan’s win in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election quashed claims by certain quarters that the alliance was losing its support. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, May 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s win in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election quashed claims by certain quarters that the alliance was losing its support, said PH deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“It really debunked the conjectures about people’s waning support for PH,” she told reporters after the International Nurses Day celebration at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang here today.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)’s significant role in the victory.

“PH won also because of the good support and cooperation given by Warisan,” she said.

In the by-election on Saturday, DAP retained the seat through Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, who easily stave off the challenge from four other candidates, obtaining 16,012 votes to secure a 11,521 majority. — Bernama