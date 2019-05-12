Terengganu man stabs Rantau Petronas surau imam for reading Quran over loudspeaker

Angry at having his beauty sleep disturbed, a jobless man stabbed an imam who was reading the Quran over the loudspeaker. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JERTIH, May 12 — Angry at having his beauty sleep disturbed, a jobless man stabbed an imam who was reading the Quran over the loudspeaker.

In the incident at the Kampung Apal Mosque at 6.30am, the victim Mohd Amin Md Nor, 37, was injured on the left chest which required seven stitches.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the 23-year-old man was found positive on methamphetamine and admitted to stabbing the victim.

‘’The suspect suddenly came from behind and stabbed the victim in the chest. The suspect admitted that he stabbed the imam because he was unhappy with the victim for using the loudspeaker when reading the Quran,’’ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamri said the suspect’s house was about 100 metres from the mosque and there were two other worshippers in the mosque during the incident.

He said the victim was the imam at the Rantau Petronas Surau in Kerteh, Kemaman and returned to Besut to take care of his father’s remains. His father had died on Friday.

The suspect was detained to be taken to court for a remand order and the case would be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. — Bernama