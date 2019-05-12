In Kedah, boy strangled to death by curtain cord

ALOR SETAR, May 12 — An 11-year-old boy died, believed to have been strangled, after his neck was entangled in a curtain tie-back at his home in Taman Belimbing, Jitra, yesterday.

In the incident at about 4pm, Muhammad Nur-Eman Al-Rahdie Noreffendi was with his siblings aged seven and ten, playing with the rope which was hung to a baby’s cradle.

Kubang Pasu deputy police chief DSP Chien Chunng Tsaur, said police received a report from the victim’s mother who informed that her son was strangled when his neck was caught in the rope used to drape the curtain.

“The boy’s 10-year-old brother informed their parents after seeing the victim unconscious and frothing at the mouth. The father, in his 30s immediately used a knife to cut off the rope before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the child.

“With the help of a neighbour, the victim was taken to the Jitra Hospital but he was confirmed dead. The body will be sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for a post-mortem today,” he said in a statement today.

So far the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama