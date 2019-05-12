Farmers’ Organisation Authority optimistic protest against amendments only temporary

BENTONG, May 12 — Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman is optimistic that protests against the newly gazetted amendments in the Farmers’ Organisation (Amendment) Regulations 2019 is only temporary.

He said the protests by several state farmers organisations (PPN) were also deemed to have resulted from a misunderstanding of the government’s move to bring change to the LPP.

“We are confident this protests will cease as we are in the process of explaining it (to the respective stakeholders) whereby LPP director-general Azulita Salim and her management team will go down to all the states to show exactly what we are doing.

“However, we have no problem with the protests by the PPN because we allow them the opportunity to channel their dissatisfaction and will look into the objections to find the best formula,” Mazlan told a press conference after paying a visit to the Lurah Bilut Farmers’ Unit at the Al-Falahi Mosque here today.

He also said that the amendments were made in line with the new government’s intentions to reform the LPP, and it was finalised after three months of discussion among top officials and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

Prior to this, several PPN had called on the government to revoke the latest amendments, among them the ruling for five members of the board of directors in each chapter areas in districts and states to be appointed by the minister, as this would outnumber the four individuals elected at the annual general meetings. — Bernama