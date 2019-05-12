Malay Mail

Dr M pays tribute to Dr Siti Hasmah in Mother's Day message (VIDEO)

Published 29 minutes ago on 12 May 2019

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali are seen during a visit to Singapore November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the PM’s Office
Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali are seen during a visit to Singapore November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the PM’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pays tribute to his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and all mothers, and wishes them a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother's Day. I hope all mothers are in good health and able to raise their children in the best possible way,” he tweeted today.

Attached with the tweet is a 32-second video clip of him and Dr Siti Hasmah, the mother of their seven children.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in May. — Bernama

 

