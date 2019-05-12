Dr M pays tribute to Dr Siti Hasmah in Mother's Day message (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pays tribute to his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and all mothers, and wishes them a Happy Mother’s Day.
“Happy Mother's Day. I hope all mothers are in good health and able to raise their children in the best possible way,” he tweeted today.
Attached with the tweet is a 32-second video clip of him and Dr Siti Hasmah, the mother of their seven children.
Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in May. — Bernama
Selamat menyambut Hari Ibu. Saya harap ibu-ibu semua berada di dalam keadaan sihat dan mendidik anak-anak dengan cara yang terbaik. pic.twitter.com/R3W5PsW85q— Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) May 12, 2019