Dr M pays tribute to Dr Siti Hasmah in Mother's Day message (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali are seen during a visit to Singapore November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the PM’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pays tribute to his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and all mothers, and wishes them a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother's Day. I hope all mothers are in good health and able to raise their children in the best possible way,” he tweeted today.

Attached with the tweet is a 32-second video clip of him and Dr Siti Hasmah, the mother of their seven children.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday in May. — Bernama