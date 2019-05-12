Crime index in Johor drops

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (second left) during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, May 12 — The crime index in Johor Baru has dropped by 17.64 per cent from Jan 1 to May 7, compared to the corresponding period last year, said Johor Police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

He said the number of cases had dropped by 163 to 761 cases from 924 cases recorded over the same period last year.

The drop in the crime index was made possible by the special crime eradication operation dubbed “Operasi Khas Pemutihan” carried out in the city, he said in a statement here today.

He said the operation was aimed at combating various crime issues to make sure that Johor Bahru was free of social problems, drug addiction, snatch thefts and homelessness.

“All district police chiefs have also been directed to carry out the operations in areas vulnerable to crimes and social problems,” he said, adding that it was also to ensure that the state is safe for visitors in conjunction with the Visit Johor Year 2020. — Bernama