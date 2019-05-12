10 sen fritters, kuih change couple’s life

Mohd Hasmi Idris, 39, serving the customers at his stall at Jalan Keranji in Kulim, May 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KULIM, May 12 — A married couple did not expect their decision to sell fritters and kuih at 10 sen each could change their life, freeing them from financial hardship.

Nurul Syafini Abd Manap, 35, with her husband, Mohd Hasmi Idris, 39, started selling various types of fritters and mini-kuih in their stall at Jalan Keranji, here two months ago.

“Before this, we never had enough money to pay the rent or even for our children’s school expenses as my husband worked as a shop assistant earning between RM30 to RM40 a day.

“But since my husband and I decided to sell fritters for 10 sen, Alhamdulillah our livelihood has improved, there is always money, maybe because of our charitable intentions towards customers, although our profits are not much,” she told Bernama here, today.

“Every day my husband and I will open the stall at 4 pm and at about 6 pm, all the fritters and kuih like curry-puffs, donuts, ‘onde-onde’, ‘kuih kacang’, ‘cucur badak’, spinach, ‘sosej gulung’, fried popiah, ‘cekodok pisang’, and ‘jemput-jemput jagung’ will be sold out within two hours,” said the mother of six.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hasmi said he had earlier objected to his wife’s proposal to sell the fritters and kuih at a price of 10 sen for fear of not making a profit, but added he is now grateful for their sacrifice had paid off as there was a high demand and they needed to provide between 2,000 to 2,500 pieces daily for sales and customers’ orders. — Bernama