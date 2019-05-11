Unofficial: Landslide victory for DAP in Sandakan

DAP’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee casts her vote at the SK Muhibbah polling centre in Sandakan May 11, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 11 — DAP looks set to win the Sandakan parliamentary by-election as its candidate Vivian Wong is currently leading by more than 8,000 votes against her main rival Datuk Linda Tsen from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

According to an unofficial count by DAP, Wong currently has 11,720 votes compared to Tsen’s 2,869 votes.

This is despite a low voter turnout, where just over half of Sandakan’s 39,684 registered voters turned out to vote.

A win in Sandakan will put an end to Pakatan Harapan’s by-election losing streak, and a much-needed morale boost for the year-old ruling coalition.

The other three independent candidates will likely lose their deposits.

Former Sabah Amanah chairman Hamzah Abdullah came in at number three with 515 votes.

Former palm oil plantation operations manager Chia Siew Yong only managed to get 105 votes while former Sandakan Parliamentary assistant Sulaiman Abdul Samad came in last at 79 votes.

MORE TO COME