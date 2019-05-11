Selangor government to claim compensation for burst water pipes

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during hi-tea with PKR Srikandi at Empire Hotel in Subang February 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 11 — The Selangor government will recover the cost of damages from the developer of the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) project, following three main pipes bursting near the construction site causing water supply disruption in Klang since last Saturday.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government is currently evaluating the costs incurred as result of the incident.

“During the water disruption, our priority is to ensure that water supply is restored but unfortunately water is still leaking from the pipes and we have no alternative other than fixing it.

“We are now evaluating the cost we had to bear and are ready to claim from the developer who caused the water supply disruption for several days,” he told reporters after the launch of the Affordable Housing Policy in Elmina Central Park here, today.

Commenting further, Amirudin said 91. 5 per cent of the areas affected by the burst pipes have fully recovered.

He said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is currently working around the clock to carry out pipe repair works in areas that are still experiencing water supply disruptions and expect the problem to be fully resolved tomorrow by tomorrow.

Almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang were affected by the incident. — Bernama