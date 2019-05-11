Sandakan voter turnout hits 32pc as at 12 noon

A voter casts his ballot at the SK Muhibbah polling centre in Sandakan May 11, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 11 ― The percentage of voter turnout at the by-election for the Sandakan parliamentary seat has reached 32 per cent as at 12 noon.

Election Commission (EC) Azhar Azizan Harun and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah were among those who went to monitor the polling process at several polling centres, including at SM Yu Yuan and SK Sri Tanjung Papat 1 and 2.

Candidates who had cast their votes this morning were DAP’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee and two independents Chia Siew Yung and Sulaiman Abdul Samat.

The polling process, which will end at 5pm, involves 39,684 eligible voters in Sandakan with the EC targetting 70 per cent voter turnout.

The weather has been good all morning, but the Meteorological Department had forecasted thunderstorm to occur in several areas later in the afternoon. ― Bernama