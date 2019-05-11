Firemen coax woman from jumping off building

SIBU, May 11 — A woman, believed to be a Filipino, who was suffering from depression was persuaded not to jump from the fourth-floor of a building in Jalan Kampung Nyabor, this morning.

The 29-year-old woman who was seen sitting alone and crying on the roof of the building less than 100 metres from the Sibu Central Police Station at about 7.30am was said to have had a disagreement with her boyfriend.

Sibu Fire and Rescue personnel who were informed about the incident at 7.36am managed to successfully interact with her before calming her down.

After she had calmed down, she was taken to a safer place by the rescue team.

“The rescue team than took her to her residence on the third floor of the building and noted down her personal details,” said a spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre.

The operation was terminated at 8.20am. — Bernama