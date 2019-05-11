Federal funds don’t go into our own pockets, Segambut MP tells Umno sec-gen

DAP lawmaker Hannah Yeoh says elected representatives can spend the federal allocation as they see fit, as long as it benefited their constituents and were not diverted into their personal use. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — DAP lawmaker Hannah Yeoh today chided Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa who criticised her for using her federal allocation for mosques in her Segambut constituency.

In her Twitter rebuttal, the Segambut MP pointed out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives could spend the federal allocation as they see fit, as long as it benefited their constituents and were not diverted into their personal use.

“What is important that the people’s money does not go into the leader’s pockets but distributed to the people.

“The previous government had given allocation to BN coordinators, but nothing came out of it and the people did not benefit from the allocation,” she tweeted this morning, in response to Keterah MP Annuar who told Yeoh to use her own money if she wanted to financially contribute to the mosques and surau in her constituency.

Yesterday, Yeoh tweeted the Ramadan cheque presentation of RM2,000 and RM1,000 to each mosque and surau respectively, with a total sum of RM55,000 distributed to nine mosques and 37 surau in Segambut.

She said this has been practiced for the past 10 years since she was elected as the state assemblyman of Subang Jaya.

In response, Annuar tweeted, “use your own money YB... that belongs to the government ”

The PH government budgeted a total RM1.8 million for its own lawmakers and RM100,000 for the Opposition MPs.