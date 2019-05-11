DAP candidate Vivian Wong casts ballot as Sandakan votes

DAP’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee casts her vote at the SK Muhibbah polling centre in Sandakan May 11, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 11 ― DAP candidate for the Sandakan by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, arrived at the SK Muhibbah voting centre here at 8.09am today to cast her vote.

The daughter of the seat's incumbent, the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who donned a white shirt, was all smiles when entering the polling centre.

Media personnel gathered at the venue did not miss the opportunity to capture the moment she dipped her finger into the blue dye to signify she had carried out her voting obligation.

The voting process at streams one and two at the school had begun at 7.30am.

The weather has been clear today morning despite the rain last night, and the voting process has so far been reported to be running smoothly.

Sandakan parliamentary by-elections sees a five-cornered clash involving Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Vivian Wong, who is using the DAP symbol; Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independent candidates - former Sabah Amanah founder, Hamzah Abdullah; businessman Chia Siew Yung and former administrative officer of the Sandakan Parliamentary Service Centre, Sulaiman Samat.

The by-election is being held following the death of Tien Fatt due to a heart attack on March 28. ― Bernama