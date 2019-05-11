Come forward or face arrest, Perhilitan tells Melaka duo posing with clouded leopard kill

Two individuals are seen posing with the carcass of a clouded leopard at a farm in Kampung Kemuning, Alor Gajah. ― Picture via Twitter/Rayyan Rizqi

MELAKA, May 11 ― The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has given two individuals believed to be involved in the death of a clouded leopard at a farm in Kampung Kemuning, Alor Gajah, a week's time to come forward and record their statements.

Melaka Perhilitan director Mohd Hasdi Husin said the individuals spotted in a picture with a carcass of the animal listed as “vulnerable” (population decreasing) in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List have been urged to come to the Perhilitan office to assist with determining the cause of the animal's death.

“If they still do not come forward, we will request for advice from the prosecutor for an arrest warrant to be issued against them and this will make the situation more difficult (for them),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Hasdi said the case was being investigated under Section 68 (2) (c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and those found guilty could be fined up to RM500,000 and jailed up to five years for hunting without a special permit.

The media yesterday reported that Perhilitan was tracking down certain individuals including a foreigner and uniformed personnel who were pictured posing with the dead animal at Kampung Kemuning, Alor Gajah recently.

Pictures of the incident had earlier gone viral on Facebook. ― Bernama