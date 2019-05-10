Two juveniles among five youths charged with sexual assault of underaged girls in Kuala Pilah

Ameer Nashraf Arizan, 21, Muhamad Ariff Jamaludin, 18, Mohd Nordin Yaacob, 22, and the two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SEREMBAN, May 10 — Two juveniles were among five males charged in the Seremban Sessions Court today with sexual assault of two teenage girls at a house in Kampung Kuala Sungkak, Kuala Pilah, near here last month.

Ameer Nashraf Arizan, 21, Muhamad Ariff Jamaludin, 18, Mohd Nordin Yaacob, 22, and the two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them before Judge Junaidah Mohd Isa.

Based on the first charge, Ameer Nashraf had raped one of the 15-year-old girls in the house at 11.40pm on April 30.

Ameer Nashraf was alleged to have raped the same victim at the same location at 4am, the following day (May 1).

He was alleged to have committed the offence under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Muhamad Ariff was also charged with raping the same victim at the same location at 4.15am on the same day (May 1).

Mohd Nordin was also charged with raping the same victim at the same location, at 1am on the same day (May 1).

He was also charged with committing unnatural sex without consent on the same victim under section 377 C of the Penal Code; The offence is punishable with a prison term of between five and 20 years and liable to whipping.

Meanwhile the 17-year-old was alleged to have committed unnatural sex on the same victim without consent, at the same location at about 11pm on April 30.

The 16-year-old accused was also alleged to have sexually abused another 15-year-old victim by touching her body parts and embracing her.

He was charged under under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum jail sentence of not more than 20 years and liable to be whipped, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norshazwani Ishak appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were represented by counsel P. Jayaprakash.

The judge allowed a bail at RM7,000 for Ameer Nashraf, Muhamad Ariff and the 17-year-old suspect. The 16-year-old suspect was allowed bail of RM6,000.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nordin was allowed bail of RM14,000 with an additional condition which required him to report to the nearest police station on the 15th day of each month.

The accused are not allowed to approach or contact the victims or their families.

The case will come up for re-mention on June 17. — Bernama