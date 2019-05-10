The doctor is in the house, legal affairs minister tells Malaysia

Liew said that the PH Cabinet members are a solution-orientated group keen on fixing issues regardless of their complexities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Befitting his training as a medical doctor, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad plans to cure the country of the cancer of corruption and nurse it back to health, said Datuk Lew Vui Keong.

In a joint interview ahead of Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs described Dr Mahathir as focused and determined on this goal.

“He wants to ensure that the country continues to be healthy and not sick and when he sees a certain cancerous element in a particular part of the body, he wants to cut it off and then conduct treatment.

"This is to ensure that it will not progress and affect the whole body. Like a doctor, when he sees there is a problem, he wants to solve it,'' he said.

Liew, who has served in both the Abdullah and Najib administrations before, said he was happy to be back in the government as a full minister.

He explained that the PH government was more inclusive and focused now, especially in combating corruption.

"At this moment we don't hear any members of the administration getting involved in any corruption scandal and I think from that perspective there is already reformation in itself.

"We can continue to focus on stabilising our economy and our financial standing in the world and move on with the rest of the government policies we have in mind and that itself is an achievement and given time as we go into the second year, the country will progress even further,'' he said.

Liew said that the PH Cabinet members are a solution-orientated group keen on fixing issues regardless of their complexities.

"We are solution-orientated. We see problems, we see issues and even certain controversies in the country and we want to find solutions to solve it,'' he said, stating further that the country's economic and social standings are slowly improving under PH.