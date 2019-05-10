Social activist investigated over tweet on TMJ, Johor police confirm

Social activist Firdaus Abdillah Hamzah is being investigated by the police for his alleged remarks against the Johor crown prince. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Social activist Firdaus Abdillah Hamzah, popularly known by his online persona Pipiyapong, is being investigated by the police for his alleged remarks against Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

A statement issued by Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd today said the 36-year-old was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act for misusing network facilities and services.

Firdaus, who is also editor-in-chief of Malay online magazine, Neon Berapi, was arrested at the Tampoi police station yesterday following a police report on his alleged remarks on Twitter.

He was released on police bail today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also responded to the arrest, stating that no leader in public office should infringe on the rights of others if they were not being defamed.

Tunku Ismail is also widely known as TMJ.