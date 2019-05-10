RON97 petrol down by 10 sen per litre, biggest fall yet this year

The price of RON97 will be RM2.70 per litre from midnight. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The pump price for RON97 petrol will fall by 10 sen per litre starting midnight, its biggest cut so far since the Automatic Pricing Mechanism was introduced in January.

The price will now be RM2.70 per litre, continuing a fall in price last week where it went down by 1 sen per litre.

Meanwhile, pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel continue to peak at the ceiling price of RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the two pump prices without government subsidies would have been RM2.40 and RM2.45 per litre.

The ministry said it is subsiding as much as RM103.76 million to keep the two prices at the ceiling price for the coming week.