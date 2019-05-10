Away from trial, Najib goes shopping, karaoke in Sandakan (VIDEO)

Najib shopped for cooking oil and eggs in a Sandakan supermarket on May 10, 2019. — Picture by Julia Chan

SANDAKAN, MAY 10 — Far from the madding crowd in Kuala Lumpur and the courthouse where he is standing trial for abusing RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Najib Razak cut a relaxed figure wheeling a shopping trolley through a supermarket on the Sabah east coast during a grocery run.

The former prime minister, dressed casually in a dark blue short-sleeved shirt, paused in the cooking oil aisle, and hammed it up for the cameras, most of them in-built into handphones carried by other shoppers.

Earlier, he arrived in a black Toyota Land Cruiser along with Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin and was mobbed by people and cameras as he made his way into the hypermarket.

The Pekan MP then headed to the egg aisle and picked up a few trays of eggs, which looked to be too much for one person to consume on a short trip. He also had a bag of rice, ‘Buruh’ cooking oil and a pack of dates.

When asked, he said he was shopping for himself and would give the rest away later.

At the cashier, he picked up ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Fishermen’s Friend’ mints before paying with a RM100 bill.

After leaving the supermarket, where he drew a large group of gawkers, Najib broke into song in an open-air car park where his aides had set up a makeshift stage at the back of a pickup truck.

He sang a local song, Tanak Kampung by Jimmy Palikat accompanying Bung, and another song, an oldie Young Ones made famous by Sir Cliff Richard, to the amusement of the people around him.

Addressing the crowd after his song, he said he came to Sandakan to meet the people because he was welcomed.

“Sandakan, ‘bossku’ has arrived. Some people said I would not come but my policy is if someone invites me, I will come.

“I came here to go shopping but some people are scared of me shopping. I came here to see the people of Sandakan and I want to know how you feel after one year under the new government,” he said.

He later excused himself and said he hoped people enjoyed meeting him and taking photos with him.

“But if you do take selfies, I ask that you don’t use the ‘timer’,” he said to laughter from the crowd, before going to the Ramadan bazaar.

People on the ground said that they were happy to get a selfie with the politician and had taken the time just to see him.

“I heard he was coming and wanted to see him. He hasn’t been here in a while and I wanted to take a photo with him. I’m satisfied,” said Irwan Shah from here.

Others said that they were curious to see Najib after the recent news about him.