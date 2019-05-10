Adib inquest: HKL forensic expert disagrees with calculation

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, May 10 — Kuala Lumpur Hospital forensic expert, Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi who was allowed to testify again in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim said he disagreed with some facts presented by another expert.

He said there were miscalculations in the formula used by the 29th witness Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, a senior consultant forensic pathologist to obtain the impact of injury.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam who was the 24th witness said Prof Dr Shahrom likely did not take into account the weight of the EMRS van.

“There is a formula and normally used for cases involving a fall from a high place. Because of that we did not include the distance of the deceased because we do not know from where he had fallen.

Nevertheless, based on this calculation, what had happened was sufficient to break the ribs,” he said on the 32th day of the inquest.

The witness said based on a re-examination and experiment carried out on April 12, he and 27th witness, HKL Forensic Department chief Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood concurred in disagreeing with the theory presented by Prof Dr Shahrom, which was that Muhammad Adib was pulled and was trapped between the sliding door of the EMRS van. — Bernama