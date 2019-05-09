Taiping council on 90-day campaign to clean up the city

People are seen taking part in the 90-day campaign by the Taiping Municipal Council to clean up the heritage town. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 9 — The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) is embarking on a 90-day campaign to clean up the heritage town and inviting the people to join them.

New MPT president Borhan Abdul Halim said the campaign was part of the council’s efforts to ensure the town stays clean, sustainable and prosperous.

In a statement here, Borhan said the campaign would focus on waste collection management especially in town areas, tourists spots and housing estates.

“This initiative involves all levels of society and agency to ensure Taiping remains clean, sustainable and prosperous,” he said, adding the initiative showed MPT was committed in tackling issues related to the city’s cleanliness.

Borhan noted that the council spends nearly RM5.5 million annually to manage its waste with daily collection of rubbish weighing 380,000 metric tonnes.

“However, the council still receives some 600 complaints annually related to rubbish and cleanliness,” he said.

Borhan explained that through the initiative, the council would identify problems that led to the complaints.

“And with the people, we will deal with it together,” he added, noting that the council hoped to be able to educate and improve on the people’s awareness on handling their waste.