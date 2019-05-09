‘Protect Islam’ rally organisers to give statement to police, says Mazlan

Participants gather during the Ummah defending Islam rally in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The organisers of the Rally to Defend the Sovereignty of Islam and the Constitution here on Saturday have been asked to give their statement to the police on May 17.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim’said five individuals are required to present themselves at the Dang Wangi police station in connection with the rally opposite the Sogo shopping centre in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

So far, 11 individuals, including complainants and witnesses have given their statements.

“We are still in the midst of taking down statements to facilitate our investigations under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visunathan Abdullah, on Saturday was reported to have said that the notice from the organisers, Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah) was incomplete as they had failed to submit the notice of approval from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The rally, which was reported to have been held following several latest issues including the ratification of the Rome Statute, began from Masjid Jamek Kuala Lumpur and ended at 3.25pm due to heavy rain. — Bernama