MP offers free biodegradable cutlery to schools, NGOs

The biodegradable cutlery that will be given out to schools and NGOs in Tanjung Malim, under an initiative by its MP Chang Lih Kang. — Picture courtesy of Chang Lih Kang’s office

IPOH, May 9 — In an effort to cut down on waste, an elected representative in Perak is giving out biodegradable cutlery to schools and non-governmental organisations in his constituency.

Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang said all schools and non-governmental organisations in the constituency could apply for the utensils.

“We want to do our part in reducing usage of plastic and Styrofoam in the constituency,” he said in a statement.

Chang, who spent some RM10,000 for this initiative, is believed to be the first MP to implement such a move.

The PKR vice-president said schools and NGOs could apply for the items from his service centre, which he promised would be approved quickly.

“By using biodegradable utensils, it can also help to reduce the cost to organise an event,” he added.

The utensils available are chopsticks, plates, bowls, cups and lunch boxes.

For details, contact 05-4520221.