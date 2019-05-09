Klang water supply to be restored in stages starting tomorrow, says minister

Xavier said Air Selangor is working around the clock to carry out pipe repair works. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The problem of the unscheduled water disruption in the Klang district following three main pipes bursting near the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) project construction site, is expected to be progressively resolved from tomorrow.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) contractor was working around the clock to carry out pipe repair works which had been completed 35 per cent as of yesterday.

He said the contractor must be given time to repair the three main pipes measuring 1400mm, 900mm and 600mm which burst on Sunday.

“I urge Klang residents to be patient because this water problem was unforeseen.

“The contractor is working around the clock to ensure water supply is restored,” he said in a press conference held after the declaration ceremony of the corruption-free pledge (IBR) at his ministry here today. Also present was Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

He said the ministry had also instructed the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to investigate the burst pipe incident.

Almost 90 areas in the Klang district was hit by an unscheduled water disruption since Sunday after three main pipes in the expressway project site burst.

Chairman of the Selangor Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Modernisation of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Committee Izham Hashim was reported to have said the state government and WCE were working to repair the pipes immediately. — Bernama