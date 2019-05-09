Johor Pakatan should learn from challenging year, says state Amanah vice chairman

Johor Amanah vice-chairman Suhaizan Kaiat said in the time since Pakatan helmed the state after the historic May 9 general election last year, it has been tested on various issues. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 9 — The year-long experience for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in ruling Johor has been very challenging compared to other states, said a state Parti Amanah Negara leader.

Johor Amanah vice-chairman Suhaizan Kaiat said in the time since Pakatan helmed the state after the historic May 9 general election last year, it has been tested on various issues.

“Among them are the Kukup land issue, the Sungai Kim Kim toxic fume incident, the resignation and appointment of the Johor Mentri Besar, leadership disputes and also the recent issue on the tense relationship involving the Johor palace and the Federal government,” he said when met here today.

Despite the challenges, Suhaizan said Johor PH must learn from the experience to improve weaknesses and ultimately concentrate in giving their best to the people and state.

He hoped that the state’s administration would be mindful of the people’s sensitivities.

“Any sensitive issues or problems should be solved by discussions instead of making it public as it may possibly create confusion among the people,” said Suhaizan.

Suhaizan, who is also the Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker, reminded the Johor PH leadership that before the last general election, the people looked-up to the coalition and were convinced to change the government .

In conjunction with the first anniversary of PH ruling Johor, he believed that the experience gleaned was enough to be a ‘guide’ for the state administration to deliver for the following year.

He said it is time that the Johor government take more proactive steps in trying to win over the people and continue to implement its plans for the state.

“Prior to this, the Johor PH government has managed to fulfill all of its 10 manifesto pledges in 100 days and the more important focus at present is to drive the state.

“The various PH component parties should look at stopping any disputes and finding a common ground in administering the state,” said Suhaizan.