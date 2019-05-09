DAP candidate Vivian Wong urges Sandakan voters to return home to cast their ballots on May 11

DAP candidate Vivian Wong speaks to patrons at a coffeeshop in Sandakan May 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 9 — DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee has appealed to Sandakan voters live outside the constituency to return to cast their ballot papers on May 11.

She said each vote by a registered Sandakan voter was invaluable in creating a new hope for the constituency.

“This is my message to the voters living outside Sandakan constituency, please return home to vote because the voters in Sandakan are about 80 per cent only.

“I hope voters living outside the constituency are aware of how important it is to vote for the future of Sandakan,” she told a press conference here today.

Sabah DAP publicity secretary Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe said by voting Wong, 30, it would give her the chance to attract Sandakan’s residents live outside to return to serve and help develop the constituency.

“DAP candidate (Wong) is a visionary person and has a mission to turn Sandakan into an attractive city for Sandakan’s future generation,” he said.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s victory via DAP candidate in Sandakan would bring a wind of change after the defeat suffered in three previous by-elections, namely the Cameron Highlands and Rantau parliamentary seats and the Semenyih state seat.

“A victory in Sandakan will give a message to the country and the world that the PH government is given a boost by the people to govern the country.

“The PH government background is very young, with only one year (governing the country), but I am confident that in the second year, the PH government administration will be much better,” he said. — Bernama