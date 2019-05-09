Anwar: Social media can inspire positive causes like Reformasi, but also open to misuse by ‘cybertroopers’ (VIDEO)

Anwar ate his ever-spicier satay with relish while being interviewed by actress Maya Karin on iFlix’s ‘Hot Ones Malaysia’.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes social media can inspire positive causes like the 1998 Reformasi movement, but that it also can be misused by resource-rich individuals who employ “cybertroopers”.

He made the comment while appearing in streaming service iFlix’s Hot Ones Malaysia with host Maya Karin, where the actress’ guests eat a series of ever-spicier satay while she quizzes them about current affairs.

“Social media played a role in the Reformasi (movement), but certain individuals can also misuse it by employing ‘cybertroopers’ to spread misinformation,” Anwar said.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo is aware of social media’s potential for misuse, he added.

When Maya showed him an Instagram post by daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar, shared during one of his prison terms, attached with an image of a locket featuring his youthful self, Anwar looked touched.

The Instagram post’s caption had included the message “Missing you, Pa.”

However, the PKR chief also indicated his politician daughter is busy with work these days.

“This was posted by my daughter. I hardly see her now,” he said about her packed schedule.

While the US-based web series saw celebrity guests like actor Seth Rogen and model Padma Lakshmi getting flustered over their ever-spicier chicken wings, Anwar noted that eating ultra-spicy satay was nothing compared to his years in prison and the “tortures” he endured.