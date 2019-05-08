The world is your oyster but only if you come out of your shells, Daim tells Malays

Tun Daim Zainuddin urged the government to formulate education policies to inculcate a global and competitive mindset in the Malay community. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malay community must step of their comfort zones and set their sights on competing globally, said Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Speaking to the Oriental Daily, he said success within the confines of the community was meaningless.

The former finance minister said the community could also not continue that way as globalisation was inevitable.

He then urged the government to formulate education policies to inculcate a global and competitive mindset in the country’s dominant majority.

Parents must also do their part in the same, he added.