In Johor, new MB hopes to play peacemaker between palace and Putrajaya

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal asserted that prioritising the royal institution was consistent with PH’s wish to listen to the hopes and aspirations of the people. — Bernama pic

KOTA ISKANDAR, May 8 — Johor Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal aims to help mend the ties of state palace with federal government that have been strained by recent public disagreements.

He said Johor is a special state with its own customs and way of governance.

“The Johor palace has also partly contributed in the state’s prosperity and progress.

“I understand the palace concerns towards the state administration and also the Bangsa Johor.

“Hence, I will take the approach to improve the bilateral relationship between the state government and Putrajaya,” said Dr Sahruddin.

On Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s role in the state, Dr Sahruddin said the Johor Ruler’s concern for his subjects has established a close relationship between the palace and the people.

He said that the sultan is part of the royal institution and this is made clear to all via the Malay saying, “raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada (the king and the people are inseparable)”.

“It is clear that the royal institution’s priority lies in ensuring development goes according to plan and that the people’s concerns are looked into,” said Dr Sahruddin, adding he would submit the state government’s plans to the federal government at the same time he seeks consent from the Johor palace.

He said this in a recent interview with selected media in conjunction with the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) one year anniversary at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office here recently.

Dr Sahruddin asserted that prioritising the royal institution was, in fact, consistent with PH’s wish to listen to the hopes and aspirations of the people.

“The approach may be different (for Johor), but the objectives are the same.

“I will ensure that my administration corporates well between the palace and the federal government,” said the 43-year-old medical doctor by training.

On the Johor PH administration’s one year anniversary, Dr Sahruddin said the state’s development was encouraging.

He credited former MB Datuk Osman Sapian, his predecessor, with successfully completing various initiatives.

“Among them are the 100-Days PH government manifesto, the 2019-2030 Johor Development Plan, housing issues and also the water shortage problems.

“The new executive council and myself will ensure that Johor’s development will continue unhindered as well as also improve the livelihood of the people,” said Dr Sahruddin.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, was sworn in as the 17th Johor MB on April 14.

The former Johor health, environment and agriculture committee chairman, took his oath of office before Sultan Ibrahim following Osman’s resignation.

However, the MB’s move to reshuffle his state executive council against the wishes of the Cabinet renewed tensions between the federal government and the state.

Hostilities also appeared to escalate after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad publicly put down Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Monday over the latter’s renewed criticism of the federal government.