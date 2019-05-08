Driver, passengers panic as bus catches fire in Seremban

SEREMBAN, May 8 — A bus driver and 16 factory workers faced anxious moments after the vehicle caught fire early today at Jalan Sepri, Rembau, here.

The bus was on its way to a factory in Senawang when the incident happened at 6.58am, said assistant director of the Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar.

“However, all the passengers and the driver were able to save themselves and firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes after arriving at the location at 7.10am,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

In another incident, three drivers escaped death in an accident involving three vehicles at Km265 of the North-South Expressway (north-bound) near the Seremban exit.

Ahmad Muhklis said the accident occurred at 8.02am and involved a five-tonne truck, a trailer lorry and a Toyota Innova vehicle.

He said eight personnel from the Seremban Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 8.05am. — Bernama