Ramasamy being emotional, racial on Kulim Airport, says PAS man

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim today claimed that state deputy chief minister II Dr P. Ramasamy’s criticisms of the proposed Kulim Airport were racially and emotionally motivated.

He said in a statement that Ramasamy had gone overboard by connecting the project in Kedah to race and Malay dominance.

“In his remarks, Ramasamy had alleged that there are decisions made based on the Malay race which are unfair and appears to discriminate against other races. But at the same time, (he) admits that there is a change in the racial composition dominating the city and commercially.

“Obviously, Ramasamy has never gotten rid of his extreme racial sentiments...,” said Iszuree.

Ramasamy had said yesterday that the need for projects such as the Kulim Airport must be viewed in a broader historical context of race relations and the desire on the part of the Malay-dominated Barisan Nasional (BN) to steer development and growth away from Penang.

“Under BN, Penang was an odd one out from other states, not only in its racial composition, but also in terms of urban development and commercialisation. It was the only state where non-Malays, principally Chinese, formed the majority.

“The population configuration and the successful nature of commercial and economic development in Penang were an eyesore to those who wielded power at the federal level,” he had said in a statement carried by Malaysiakini.

Iszuree also accused DAP of wanting to turn Penang into Singapore and Hong Kong by moving its poorest out of Penang while prime real-estate now belongs to outsiders.

“Ramasamy said that decisions are made in favour of the Malays while other races are sidelined but in the name of progress, the poor in Penang be it Malay, Chinese or Indian are neglected,” he said.

“Ramasamy needs to stop his racially and emotionally negative connotations and focus on how to develop the northern state for the future generation.”