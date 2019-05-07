MB: Terengganu won’t follow Kelantan’s lead and order eateries to close at night during Ramadan

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar distributes bubur lambuk to members of the public at Abidin Mosque in Kuala Terengganu May 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 7 — The Terengganu PAS government does not intend to order restaurants to close at night during the Ramadan month as the Kelantan government has done.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the two states handle issues their own way and, as of now, he does not see any need for Terengganu to implement the ruling.

“We have to gauge the local atmosphere and the problems. This is among the flexibility to consider. It is not one set of rules for everybody for such things.

“I think Kelantan has its own reasons to do so. Every state is unique,” he told reporters after officiating at the Yayasan Terengganu Gold Medal Awards 2019 and SPM, STPM and STAM Excellence Awards 2018.

Reportedly, restaurant operators in Kelantan have been ordered to cease operations from 8.30pm to 10pm during Ramadan as a gesture to honour the month of Ramadan and to encourage Muslims to perform the terawih prayers regularly in mosques and surau.

The order was issued to all local authority management heads via a letter signed by the deputy state secretary (management) Datuk Adnan Hussin yesterday.

In another development, Ahmad Samsuri said the Saudi Arabian government had offered a full scholarship to 100 excellent students in Terengganu to further their studies at eight of the country’s universities in various fields, especially engineering.

He said that to date, the state government had listed 40 students to continue their studies in Saudi Arabia in September.

“The 40 are taking Islamic studies, so Saudi Arabia has requested that we add in other subjects such as engineering. This is a good deal because they have the opportunity to get industrial training and so on there,” he said. — Bernama