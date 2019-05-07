Johor Pakatan backbenchers’ chief warns Muslims of extremists bidding to play up Dr M-TMJ row

Khairuddin is concerned that there are groups looking to sow discord among Muslims in light of the tense relationship between the Johor palace and Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Johor Parti Amanah Negara

JOHOR BARU, May 7 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) Backbenchers Club chairman Khairuddin A. Rahim cautioned Muslims today against extremist elements that may opportunistically sow hatred during Ramadan over strained ties between the Johor palace and Putrajaya.

“The situation seems to be quite frequent and done without any restrictions. I am concerned if there are certain groups who may attempt to do something beyond our control,” Khairuddin told Malay Mail today.

Khairuddin, who is Senggarang assemblyman, said such attempts could harm multiracial harmony in the state.

“As Muslims, Ramadan should be a month for all of us to safeguard our relationships and further strengthen the existing solidarity in the country,” said Khairuddin, adding that Islamic teachings encourage their followers to respect each other.

Yesterday, Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to observe the holy month of Ramadan and end to their public dispute.

He said good ties between Dr Mahathir, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Tunku Ismail would make it easier for the state government as well as Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal to carry out their duties.

Dr Mahathir and Tunku Ismail are locked in an escalating spat over issues ranging from the sultan’s powers to recognition of the Johor palace’s contributions.