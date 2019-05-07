Early voting kicks off in Sandakan

Police personnel wait to cast their ballots during early voting for the Sandakan by-election at the Sandakan District Police Headquarters May 7, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

SANDAKAN, May 7 — Early voting for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election involving 270 early voters comprising police personnel, began at 8am today after two polling stations were opened.

The polling station at the Sandakan Marine Police Senior Officers’ Mess will open until 2 pm, while the polling station at the Sandakan District Police Headquarters (IPD) Clubhouse will open until noon.

The agents of the candidates and election observers from organisations and NGOs appointed by the Election Commission (EC) will witness the early voting, while the EC will carry live streaming of the voting process on its Facebook page.

The Sandakan parliamentary constituency has two state constituencies, namely Tanjong Papat and Elopura with a total of 40,131 eligible voters of which 39,856 are ordinary voters, five absentee voters and the rest early voters.

Of the total, 51 per cent are Chinese voters, 45 per cent Muslim bumiputeras, while the remaining comprise other races. — Bernama