DPM: Govt to expand i-Suri scheme to include Orang Asli community

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the ministry would be coordinating the registration application process with the related agencies including the Department of Orang Asli Development in order obtain the list of people eligible for the programme. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the target group eligible for i-Suri will be expanded to include the Orang Asli community and indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the ministry would be coordinating the registration application process with the related agencies including the Department of Orang Asli Development in order obtain the list of people eligible for the programme.

“We are aware that the Orang Asli and indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak may need this safety net, and if possible we will coordinate the system to ensure no overlapping.

“The idea is good but we have limited funds,” she told the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

She said this in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid who wanted to know whether the list of i-Suri applicants would be extended to the Orang Asli community who have not been included in the e-Kasih list. The e-Kasih list is used by the government to determine eligible applicants for the i-Suri programme. — Bernama