Doctor among four charged with murder of foreigner in Seremban

SEREMBAN, May 7 — A doctor and three other men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a foreigner, in March this year.

No plea was recorded from Dr Dharma Danny Ferns, 32; P. Vengadesvaran, 31, a fishmonger who is also a cowherd; RS Sathya Deepan, 30, a marketing manager; and Mohd Hafiz Abdul Kadar, 33, a trader, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mahyun Yusof.

The four accused only nodded when the charge was read out by the court interpreter.

According to the charge sheet, all four accused allegedly had a common intention to kill A. Angu, a foreign man, in a cowshed near Jalan Dawn 1, Taman Dawn Seremban, between 9pm and 10.30pm, on March 16.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

Prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Mas Syafiqah Mahroob while lawyer Paul Krishnaraja represented Sathya Deepan and Mohd Hafiz, and counsel P. Yugan represented Dr Dharma Danny. Vengadesvaran was unrepresented.

The court fixed June 10 for mention. — Bernama