Coroner rejects request to delay Adib inquest

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s equipment and uniform are seen at Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 7 — The Coroner’s Court here today dismissed an application from lawyers to postpone the proceedings of the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death, scheduled this Friday (May 10).

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad said the court did not wish to extend the duration of the inquest and the proceedings would continue as scheduled.

“In this case, no party will be prejudiced if (the proceeding) is continued or suspended. The proceedings of the inquest will continue on May 10 by calling the 24th witness (Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Forensics Expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi.

“In the meantime, the notice of appeal filed by the lawyers of the (Muhammad Adib’s) family may be lodged at the Court of Appeal and they may inform the court once a decision has been reached,” she said.

Earlier, counsel Syazlin Mansor, who is representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Fire Department and family members of the victim, applied for the Coroner’s Court to postpone the proceedings this Friday pending the outcome of an appeal filed at the Court of Appeal last Friday.

The notice of appeal was filed following the decision of the Shah Alam High Court on Tuesday to allow the 24th witness to be recalled to testify in this Friday’s proceedings.

The inquest’s conducting officer Faten Hadni Khairuddin told the court that the application to postpone the inquest proceedings filed by the family’s lawyers should be made at the High Court, and not in the Coroner’s Court.

“However, the application to postpone the date of this inquest to give way to the appeal to be heard was not filed by the lawyer at the High Court.

“No party will be prejudiced (by recalling the 24th witness at this Friday’s proceedings) as all parties can ask questions to the 24th witness, including stakeholders,” she said. — Bernama