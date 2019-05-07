A celebration of rituals at the George Town Heritage Celebrations

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre) poses for a group photo with participants during the launch of George Town Heritage Celebrations 2019 at Lebuh Acheh in George Town May 7, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — Ever want to dance the joget at a Peranakan wedding or visit a traditional Chettiar office?

This year’s George Town Heritage Celebrations will open up seven cultural institutions for visitors to view and join in the activities at the respective sites from July 6 to 8.

The State Chinese (Penang) Association will feature dishes from a Tok Panjang feast and introduce the dance moves to the joget, a dance often held at a Peranakan wedding, on July 6.

Over at the Nattukottai Nagarathar Heritage Society, visitors will get to visit a vintage Chettiar office and witness the blessing ceremony for the beginning of every financial year.

There will also be other cultural events such as an akad nikah ceremony at the Kapitan Keling Mosque, a Eurasian wedding at Penang Eurasian Association, the Raas dance at the Gujarati Samaj Penang, a Dastar Bandhi at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang and a Cantonese opera at the Nam Hooi Wooi Koon.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who announced the line-up of events today, said the celebration will showcase the traditional rituals of the state’s diverse communities.

”Rituals and festive events in George Town are the heart of the community life, constituting beliefs and practices, and bringing people from near and far to partake in the celebrations together,” he said at a press conference today.

The celebration is to mark the 11th anniversary of the inscription of George Town as a Unesco world heritage site.

Chow said 24 community groups will join this year’s celebrations and share their respective rituals and festive events.

A total of 22 interactive community workshops and 18 performances will be held during the street festival on July 6.

The workshops and performances will offer a variety of experiences such as birth celebrations, wedding ceremonies and major celebrations that honour deities.

Organised by George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI), the street festival is open to the public for free.

Visitors are advised to bring their own water bottles that they may refill at supplied water stations.

The celebration is themed “Let’s Celebrate — Rituals and Festive Events” this year.

Visitors will need to pay a fee of RM30 (Malaysians) or RM50 (foreigners) to join the site excursions.

For more information on the celebrations and registration of the site excursions, visit: gtwhi.com.my/gthc2019 or call 017-4281848.