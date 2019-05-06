Sandakan by-election: Police to deploy 1,000 personnel on polling day

Police will mobilise about 1,000 personnel to ensure polling for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election this Saturday goes smoothly. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — Police will mobilise about 1,000 personnel to ensure polling for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election this Saturday goes smoothly.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said so far about 600 police personnel have been deployed for the by-election and this would be increased to 1,000 by polling day.

“We will increase the number of personnel, police on duty at the polling stations and districts so that security is ensured,” he told reporters after handing over donations to Sekolah Agama Negeri (SAN) Kepayan, Sabah police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Also present were Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass, Head of Strategic Resources and Technology Department of Sabah IPK ACP M. Chandra and SAN Kepayan headmaster Badrussamad Laitak.

According to Omar, the Sandakan by-election campaigning has been proceeding smoothly although there were several minor incidents like tearing up of campaign posters by irresponsible people.

The police have opened investigation papers on these cases and would refer them to the relevant authorities for further instructions, he said.

The Sandakan by-election was called after the death of MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt on March 28.

On today’s event, Omar said 398 students from SAN Kepayan IPK Sabah received school bags sponsored by Petronas Gas Berhad, while the school received a RM10,000 donation from Syarikat Pembinaan Rastamas Sdn Bhd as part of its corporate social responsibility programme to upgrade the school.

He said the school has been in operation for 43 years and the building needs to be maintained for the comfort of the students, whose parents are working at IPK Sabah and nearby police districts.

IPK Sabah also took the initiative to obtain a RM17,000 allocation through the Sabah Police Strategic Resources and Technology Department for buying building materials, and another RM10,000 donation from International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, the MP for Penampang, to improve the school facilities. — Bernama