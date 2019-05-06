RM200m to build and repair PPRT houses throughout Malaysia this year, says Sivarasa

Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa said both initiatives would benefit about 43,000 poor and hardcore poor population in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The government has allocated RM200 million for new Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) projects and repair of PPRT houses throughout the country this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa said both initiatives would benefit about 43,000 poor and hardcore poor population in the country.

“The government has allocated RM86.038 million to build 1,224 new units of PPRT and RM113.962 million for the purpose of repairing the existing 7,354 units with problems,” he said in reply to Senator Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin, who wanted to know whether the government was planning to build more PPRT houses.

On Abdul Ghani’s supplementary question on whether compensation would be given to the owner if the PPRT unit was hit by a disaster, Sivarasa noted that thus far the government had no plan to provide a group insurance scheme or compensation for the purpose.

“As for now, the government will only help the affected owner by repairing the house or relocating them into a new unit,” he added. — Bernama