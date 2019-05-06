Mujahid: Malaysia condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa today strongly condemned the action of the Zionist regime of Israel which launched a barrage of air and land strikes in Gaza last Friday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa today strongly condemned the action of the Zionist regime of Israel which launched a barrage of air and land strikes in Gaza last Friday.

Mujahid said the abhorrent act came when Muslims in Palestine and the rest of the world were preparing to welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is understood that this inhumane act has caused the deaths of 12 Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and a 14-month-old girl.

“The government is consistent in its support for the Palestinian people and condemns Israel’s action. This (stand) is evident from the speech made by Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) when he spoke at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last year, criticising the regime’s actions against Palestine,” he said in a statement here.

Mujahid called on all the people of Malaysia and the world to condemn the Israeli action.

The attack began after two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli security forces during a conflict between both sides at the Israeli-Gaza security barrier. Palestinian fighters then retaliated by shooting and injuring two members of the Israeli army. — Bernama