Malaysia extradites ex-Goldman banker Ng to the US for 1MDB-linked charges

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysian authorities have executed the extradition of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng to the US where he will face charges related to the 1MDB global corruption scandal.

The Edge Markets reported an anonymous source as confirming that Ng was extradited last week after both countries’ authorities brokered an agreement for the extradition.

“I can confirm that he left last Friday and is now in the US under the watch of the DOJ,” the person was quoted as saying.

After his arrest here, Ng initially fought his extradition to the US but abandoned his legal challenge in February and said he now intended to claim trial there.

The matter was complicated after Malaysian prosecutors said they wanted to try Ng here prior to sending him to the US.

On December 12, 2018, the Malaysian government via the Attorney General’s Chambers filed an application on behalf of the US government to extradite Ng to the US to face three criminal charges related to 1MDB.

On December 19, 2018, Ng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling US$6.5 billion (RM26.71 billion) by leaving out material facts and making false statements.

Previously, Ng and his family reportedly agreed to surrender about US$29 million (RM120.7million) linked to 1MDB to Singapore authorities.

Singapore repatriated the funds to Malaysia last week.