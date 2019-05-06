Guan Eng: Sandakan tough battle because of lies against me

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng accused Parti Bersatu Sabah of using lies against DAP in the five-cornered fight. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng said the Sandakan by-election will be a tough battle especially with lies being spread against him.



The DAP secretary-general accused the Opposition, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), of using lies against DAP in the five-cornered fight.



“Just recently, they put up a billboard to accuse me of making a statement I never made so we can see that they are using dirty tactics,” he said.



Lim, who is also finance minister, said PBS continued to “spout lies” about him and put up another billboard spreading more lies.



“Sin Chew published this false statement against me and then apologised to me, yet the Opposition continued spreading the same lies,” he said, referring to local Chinese language newspaper Sin Chew Daily.



Lim was commenting on a controversial banner put up by PBS claiming Lim had threatened Sandakan voters.



The banner, in Chinese, reportedly accused Lim of saying he will only address the issue of insufficient parking lots in Sandakan hospital if DAP wins the by-election.



Prior to this, a billboard with similar accusations was put up and it was taken down by the Election Commission on May 2.



Lim said this showed that the Opposition is still playing a “game of lies” to win over voters.



“We have to explain this to the people and hope the people understand and vote for the party that does not tell lies, is clean and not corrupt,” he said.



He added that he will not be taking action against those who put up these lies against him.



The Sandakan by-election, on May 11, is a five-cornered fight between PBS, DAP, and three other independent candidates.