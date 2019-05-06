ESSCom to be restructured, says defence minister

Mohamad said the implementation of the curfew in the east coast of Sabah would be reviewed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SANDAKAN, May 6 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) will be restructured to further enhance security on the east coast of Sabah, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said.

He said the National Security Council (MKN) was in the midst of discussing the matter, including efforts to acquire additional equipment to improve the capability of the security forces under ESSCom.

“The MKN is working with the state government to see the task distributions.

“The Ministry of Defence has acquired an additional allocation of more than RM200 million and it will be distributed to enhance Esscom’s task of maintaining security,” he told reporters after his ceramah in the campaign for DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee for the Sandakan by-election here last night.

Mohamad, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president said the implementation of the curfew in the east coast of Sabah would also be reviewed to ascertain whether it is still necessary as the number of kidnapping for ransom cases in eastern Sabah had been on the decline over the past three years.

“We know that more and more tourists, especially from China, are visiting east coast areas of Sabah, such as Sandakan, Tawau and Semporna. This shows that they are confident with the improved level of security in those areas,” he added. — Bernama