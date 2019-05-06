Ahead of Pakatan’s first year, PM insists no Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya May 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated in strong terms today that he will not reshuffle his Cabinet, even after one year of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) administration.

In a group interview ahead of the coalition’s anniversary of its electoral victory on May 9, the prime minister indicated that he is fairly satisfied with his Cabinet’s performance.

“There will be no Cabinet reshuffle, am I clear?” Dr Mahathir told the media, after he was asked to clarify whether such a move will ever happen.

MORE TO COME