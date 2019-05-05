Sultan Mizan calls on Muslims to help the less fortunate during Ramadan

Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin inspects the royal guard of honour during a farewell ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on December, 12 2011.. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 5 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has called on all Muslims to contribute and help the less fortunate regardless of whether they are locals or foreigners during the fasting month.

He said this way they could feel the hardship faced by the less fortunate.

“This practice can actually raise people’s level of kindness in sharing the sustenance and blessings bestowed upon them by Allah with the less fortunate,” he said in his message in conjunction with the start of the Ramadan month.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (Monday, May 6), the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said tonight.

In addition, Sultan Mizan also called on Muslims in Terengganu to double the practice of prayer as well as to strengthen their faith and praiseworthy behaviour wherever they are during Ramadan, irrespective of whether they do it alone or in congregation.

“Hopefully, religious activities with the congregation in mosques and surau can foster the spirit of unity among Muslims in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also called on the people to extend their gratitude to Allah for giving them another opportunity to be His guests in the month of Ramadan, which is filled with blessings, goodness and forgiveness.

This, the Sultan said, was because there were some who did not realise or expect last year’s Ramadan would be their final one.

“There are some among us who have been given the chance to experience Ramadan again this time, but we waste Allah’s gift, which is being offered this month full of blessings and forgiveness.

“Fasting is not just about withstanding hunger and thirst and refraining from acts that can cause us to invalidate it, but it’s more than that. We need to refrain from doing things which can devalue the rewards of fasting ” he said. — Bernama