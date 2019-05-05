Residents of Taman Keramat Permai flats happy to be home

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (left) and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraidah Kamaruddin (right) are seen during a visit to Taman Keramat Permai Flats in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The excitement was clearly visible on the faces of the residents of Blok F Taman Keramat Permai flats when they were allowed to return to their homes yesterday after the building was confirmed safe for occupation by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS).

A check by Bernama found the residents shifting their belongings back to their homes and carrying out cleaning up work.

When met, Azizah Ansari, 60, expressed her gratitude for being able to return home after a week’s stay at the temporary evacuation centre. Furthermore, the Ramadan month is around the corner.

“Thank God, it was a relief when I heard the news safe for occupation. I am not a new occupant, I have been living here since 2000,” she told Bernama.

Ismatu Rahim, 33, who runs a retail business on the block, is grateful to be able to conduct her business as usual after a week of closing shop when ordered to evacuate.

The mother of three could not stop thanking those who had helped out, because she was able to carry on with her business again as it was her family’s source of income.

Naseri Abdul Rahim, 49, a babysitter, also expressed her gratitude for being able to perform the fasting during the month of Ramadan in her own home.

On April 27, some 37 families involving more than 200 residents of the flats were directed to move following a crack on the structure of the building which was reported to be serious.

Initially, they were transferred to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Keramat, before being shifted to the AU2 multipurpose hall of Taman Keramat.

The Block F building at Taman Keramat Permai was confirmed safe by two consultants, namely the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) and Z and A Consulting, which was appointed by Selangor PKNS last Thursday.

On Thursday, Selangor State Disaster Management Unit chief Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof said the decision was based on data collection and consultancy evaluation since last Saturday to Wednesday (May 1) which found no active land movement that could lead to risk. — Bernama